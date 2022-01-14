WEATHER ALERT: NWS ends Winter Weather Advisory in some parts of DC region | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » Sports » Colorado's Cole Bassett leaves…

Colorado’s Cole Bassett leaves US camp, headed to Dutch team

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett has left U.S. training camp following a report he has a deal to be loaned to the Dutch club Feyenoord.

Bassett left Wednesday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday.

Voetbal International, a Dutch soccer magazine, reported Friday that Feyenoord is acquiring Bassett on a 1 1/2-season loan.

A 20-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, Bassett made his Major League Soccer debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games.

He made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

American players from MLS have been training in Phoenix ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers that start Jan. 27.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up