CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Colombia defensive midfielder Valencia…

Colombia defensive midfielder Valencia signs with Austin

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 12:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC has signed Colombia defensive midfielder Jhojan Valencia from Deportivo Cali to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season.

The MLS club announced the deal on Thursday.

Valencia, 25, helped Deportivo Cali win the Colombia first division championship last season. He will occupy an international spot on the Austin roster. Financial terms of the transfer from Cali and player contract were not disclosed.

Austin Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said Valencia should boost a defense that gave up 56 goals last season, which tied for the most allowed in the Western Conference. Austin finished 12th among 13 teams in the Western Conference in its debut season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up