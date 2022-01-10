CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Canes-Flyers game postponed due…

Canes-Flyers game postponed due to Philly COVID-19 issues

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has postponed Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers because of COVID-19 issues with the Flyers, the league said Monday night.

A spike in infections driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to frequent postponements in recent weeks. Three games scheduled for Monday night were called off. The Hurricanes-Flyers game was the second scheduled for Tuesday to be postponed, and the 104th postponement this season.

Philadelphia last played on Saturday night, an overtime win at home over San Jose. Captain Claude Giroux, forward Travis Konecny and defensemen Travis Sanheim and Ivan Provorov sat out because of health and safety protocols.

The league did not immediately announce a makeup date for Tuesday night’s game. The New York Islanders’ scheduled game at Calgary on Tuesday night was also called off.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up