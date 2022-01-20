CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Cameras found in locker…

Cameras found in locker room at German women’s handball club

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

METZINGEN, Germany (AP) — German police are investigating after two hidden cameras were found in the locker room of a leading women’s handball team, the club said Thursday.

TuS Metzingen, which plays in the top-tier Bundesliga, said the cameras were found earlier this week. Metzingen said that an unnamed person who worked with the team is being treated by police as a suspect and their role with the club has been terminated.

The women’s handball Bundesliga said in a statement that it was “shocked” by the find and that “we condemn this reprehensible behavior in the strongest possible terms.”

There was a similar incident in the same league last year when three cameras were found at another club, HL Buchholz 08-Rosengarten. The league said Thursday that investigations in that case are still ongoing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up