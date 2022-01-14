CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Burnley’s Premier League match vs Leicester off due to COVID

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 6:13 AM

LONDON (AP) — Burnley’s shortage of players due to coronavirus cases and injuries has led to its Premier League match against Leicester being postponed.

The league accepted Burnley’s case that it didn’t have enough squad members available — 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper — for Saturday’s match.

It is the 20th Premier League game postponed since Dec. 12 due to players having to isolate. Relegation-threatened Burnley has already played three games fewer than last-place Norwich, which is a point behind in last place.

COVID-19 outbreaks continue to impact other teams with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen ruled out of Saturday’s game at Manchester City while isolating.

