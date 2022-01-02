CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Brentford beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 11:38 AM

LONDON (AP) — Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa.

The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane struck from the rebound.

Villa had led through a strike from Danny Ings in the 16th minute, but Yoane Wissa curled in a equalizer three minutes before halftime.

Brentford moved above Villa into 12th place.

