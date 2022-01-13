Brazil excludes unvaccinated Lodi from World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite on Thursday announced his squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifier matches,…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite on Thursday announced his squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifier matches, leaving out injured star Neymar and noting that defender Renan Lodi wasn’t selected because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Renan Lodi has jettisoned his opportunity to be called, because he’s unvaccinated,” Tite told reporters. “That was the information we got (from the Brazilian soccer confederation’s medical staff). He lost the opportunity to become a candidate, because he’s not vaccinated.”

The team’s director, Juninho Paulista, noted that Lodi wouldn’t have been able to enter Ecuador, where the team will play on Jan. 27th in Quito. He would also need to enter a five-day quarantine when flying to Brazil ahead of the Feb. 1 match against Paraguay in Belo Horizonte.

The squad also doesn’t include forward Neymar, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in late November.

Meanwhile, FIFA has yet to decide on the outcome of Brazil’s suspended game against Argentina in Sao Paulo in early September. The game was stopped after seven minutes due to four England-based Argentina players allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols. Three of the players were on the field at the time.

“In terms of sport, we remained on the pitch and played. We stayed and did the right thing. In legal terms, of the country, we did the right thing,” Tite said. “Now, I’m waiting on FIFA and what its final response will be.”

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras);

Defenders: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea);

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa);

Forwards: Antony (Ajax), Vini Jr (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Atletico de Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds) and Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo). ___

