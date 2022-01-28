Blas scores twice as Nantes reaches French Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ludovic Blas scored twice as Nantes reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup by beating Brest…

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ludovic Blas scored twice as Nantes reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup by beating Brest 2-0 at home on Friday.

The 24-year-old Blas added to his seven league goals with an effort midway through the first half and another shortly after the break.

When veteran defender Nicolas Pallois launched the ball out from defense with a long kick, Blas controlled it on his thigh before cutting inside on his left foot and drilling a low shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 25th minute.

His second goal in the 53rd was even better and from even further out, as he took one touch to control the ball 25 meters out and hit a dipping strike into the top left corner.

Nantes has won the competition three times but not since 2000.

Four places are up for grabs for the quarters on Saturday and the pick of the games sees Montpellier going to face 10-time winner Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

Marseille has not won the trophy since 1989 and lost in four finals since, while four-time finalist Montpellier has won it twice but not since 1990.

