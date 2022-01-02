CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Blackhawks G Fleury removed…

Blackhawks G Fleury removed from NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks.

Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goaltender Collin Delia was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up