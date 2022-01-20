CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Bassett loaned to Feyenoord…

Bassett loaned to Feyenoord by Rapids through 2022-23 season

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Midfielder Cole Bassett was loaned Wednesday by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids to the Dutch club Feyenoord through the 2022-23 season.

Bassett agreed to a three-year contract with Colorado through the 2024 season. Feyenoord has an option to purchase his rights, and the Rapids would get a percentage of future transfer fees.

A 20-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, Bassett made his MLS debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games.

He made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bassett was training with the U.S. in Phoenix and left on Jan. 12 for the Netherlands.

“This move also reflects our steadfast commitment to develop young players and provide a pathway to the highest levels of the game,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up