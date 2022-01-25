CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Barcelona's Fati elects to…

Barcelona’s Fati elects to avoid surgery on hamstring injury

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 8:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan to treat his left hamstring injury, the club said Tuesday.

Barcelona and the player have opted to avoid surgery and his recovery time should be reduced. The club did not say how long it expects Fati to be sidelined.

The 19-year-old Fati had to be replaced in the first half of extra time in the 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last week.

“Unfortunately I’ve been enduring the worst part of soccer,” Fait said on Twitter. “But I’ll never give up.”

Fati has played sparingly this season because of a series of injuries. He returned to action last week after being sidelined since November.

He has five goals in 10 games this season. He was a second-half substitute against Athletic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up