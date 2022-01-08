CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Barça held at Granada 1-1, Alves assists in first Liga game

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 2:40 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ten-man Barcelona conceded a late goal to draw at Granada 1-1 on Saturday after Dani Alves set up the opener in his first Spanish league match since returning to the club.

The 38-year-old Alves curled in a long ball for Luuk de Jong to steer home with a header in the 57th minute.

But Granada poured forward after teenager Gavi Páez got his second booking with 10 minutes left. Antonio Puertas scored the 89th-minute equalizer with Barcelona hemmed in in its box.

Alves, who helped Barcelona win 23 titles from 2008-16, started his second stint on Wednesday as third-tier side Linares was beaten 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

De Jong’s goal was the second in as many league games for the Dutch striker who has been linked to a possible transfer this month following his lack of playing time since joining Barcelona at the start of the season. Last weekend, his header at Mallorca earned a 1-0 win.

Barcelona was left in sixth place after missing the chance to climb into third and the Champions League spots.

