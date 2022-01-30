Australian Open Results

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD33,784,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open…

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD33,784,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

