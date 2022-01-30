Australian Open Results

Sunday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD33,784,200
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.