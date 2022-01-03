Austin FC and Ring agree to new designated player contract

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Veteran midfielder and club captain Alex Ring has agreed to a new multiyear contract with Austin…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Veteran midfielder and club captain Alex Ring has agreed to a new multiyear contract with Austin FC of the MLS that also makes him one of the club’s designated players.

Ring’s contract includes guarantees for 2022 and 2023 with options for the following two years, the club announced Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ring played in 31 matches in Austin’s inaugural 2021 season, with four goals and three assists. The Finland native played the previous four seasons with New York City. He also has 44 career appearances with the Finland national team.

Teams are allowed three designated players and Ring’s contract would mean the club has to make a decision on contracts for midfielders Cecilio Dominguez and Tomas Pochettino, and forward Sebastian Driussi. Pochettino has reportedly been linked to a possible transfer to River Plate in his native Argentina.

Austin struggled through its first season in MLS season, finishing 12th in the 13-team Western Conference, one point ahead of last-place Houston.

Austin was the lowest-scoring team in the conference last season, and previously announced the signings of striker Maxi Urruti and winger Ethan Finlay ahead of the 2022 season.

