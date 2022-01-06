ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Aubameyang positive for virus on arrival at African Cup

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 9:53 AM

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon with the rest of the Gabon squad for the African Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Midfielder Mario Lemina and assistant coach Anicet Yala also tested positive at Nsimalen Airport in Yaounde, the Gabon Football Federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

All three will undergo more tests to confirm they are infected, the federation said.

If the positive is confirmed, the Arsenal forward is almost certain to miss Gabon’s opening match of the African Cup against Comoros on Monday and maybe the game against Ghana next Friday.

The Gabon squad had been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for a pre-tournament training camp.

