CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Atlético's Torrecilla returns to…

Atlético’s Torrecilla returns to action after cancer battle

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 10:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Virginia Torrecilla was back on a soccer field Sunday after battling cancer for nearly two years.

The Spain and Atlético Madrid player came on as substitute in the 85th minute of Atlético’s 7-0 loss to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Fans chanted her name and players from both teams threw her into the air after the final whistle.

The 27-year-old midfielder hadn’t played in 683 days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

It was Barcelona’s second Super Cup title in three years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up