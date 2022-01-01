Arsenal fans hurl bottles at City players after Rodri winner

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal fans hurled plastic bottles and toilet rolls at Manchester City’s celebrating players after Rodri scored a…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal fans hurled plastic bottles and toilet rolls at Manchester City’s celebrating players after Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

City’s comeback to win 2-1 and secure an 11th straight Premier League victory was completed in the third minute of stoppage time, prompting Rodri to rip off his jersey and slide across the field right in front of the home Arsenal support.

As City moved 11 points in front of Chelsea at the top of the standings, fourth-place Arsenal was left dwelling on its collapse.

City had been trailing through Bukayo Saka’s goal during an electrifying first-half display from Arsenal.

But the game shifted in City’s favor during a two-minute spell after the break.

Granit Xhaka conceded a penalty for bringing down Bernardo Silva with a trailing leg and Riyad Mahrez leveled from the spot in the 57th minute.

What proved as costly for Arsenal was Gabriel getting booked for trying to scuff the penalty spot before Mahrez’s kick.

Within a minute, Arsenal did have an immediate chance to regain the lead. But Nathan Ake’s hooked, scrambling goal-line clearance prevented an own goal from Aymeric Laporte after he headed over goalkeeper Ederson.

Then Gabriel was booked again in the 59th and saw red for fouling Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal’s attempts to cling on to the point were thwarted by Laporte’s deflected shot reaching Rodri to score.

