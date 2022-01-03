Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in…

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (11) 14-1 146 1 2. FS Northside (4) 13-0 134 2 3. North Little Rock 12-2 114 3 4. Farmington 16-1 107 4 5. Melbourne 13-0 82 6 6. Bergman 21-0 44 8 7. LR Central 9-3 32 9 8. Vilonia 8-2 29 – 9. Greenwood 9-4 28 5 10. Springdale Har-Ber 8-4 26 7 (tie) West Memphis 9-3 26 –

Others receiving votes: Nettleton 15, Bentonville West 13, Southside Batesville 7, Bryant 7, LR Christian 4, Nashville 3, Marmaduke 2, Lake Hamilton 2, Benton 1.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (11) 14-1 71 1 2. FS Northside (4) 13-0 62 2 3. North Little Rock 12-2 47 3 4. LR Central 9-3 20 5 5. Springdale Har-Ber 8-4 16 4

Others receiving votes: Bryant 5, Bentonville West 4.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Vilonia (4) 8-2 50 4 2. Greenwood (4) 9-4 45 1 3. West Memphis (4) 9-3 35 – 4. Nettleton (1) 11-3 31 2 5. Lake Hamilton (1) 11-2 25 3

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 13, Benton (1) 9, Paragould 6, Marion 4, Jonesboro 3, Jacksonville 2, Siloam Springs 2, Sylvan Hills 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Farmington (15) 16-1 75 1 2. Southside Batesville 14-1 51 3 3. Nashville 13-2 49 2 4. Morrilton 11-3 21 – 5. Star City 9-4 14 4 (tie) Lonoke 10-2 14 5

Others receiving votes: Valley View 3.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Bergman (15) 21-0 75 1 2. Lamar 13-1 50 2 3. Booneville 14-0 43 3 4. Manila 15-1 22 5 5. Clinton 13-2 16 –

Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 11, Centerpoint 6, Harding Academy 2.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Melbourne (14) 13-0 74 1 2. Marmaduke (1) 18-1 58 2 3. Salem 9-2 44 3 4. Quitman 13-1 32 4 5. Mountainburg 12-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Bigelow 3, Gurdon 2, Rector 2, Cedar Ridge 1, Tuckerman 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Norfork (11) 18-4 67 1 2. Mount Vernon-Enola (4) 18-2 57 2 3. Wonderview 17-4 39 3 4. Mammoth Spring 16-6 34 4 5. Kirby 16-6 23 5

Others receiving votes: Dermott 5.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.