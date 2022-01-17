Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in…

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (10) 15-1 154 1 2. FS Northside (5) 15-0 145 2 3. Farmington 20-1 118 4 (tie) North Little Rock 13-2 117 3 5. Melbourne (1) 19-0 98 5 6. Bergman 23-0 60 6 7. Springdale Har-Ber 11-4 46 8 8. Vilonia 11-2 45 7 9. LR Central 13-3 37 9 10. Greenwood 10-4 24 10

Others receiving votes: Benton 7, LR Christian 6, Southside Batesville 5, Bryant 4, Lake Hamilton 2, Lamar 2, Nettleton 2, West Memphis 2, Booneville 1.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (11) 15-1 75 1 2. FS Northside (5) 15-0 67 2 3. North Little Rock 13-2 50 3 4. Springdale Har-Ber 11-4 26 4 5. LR Central 13-3 20 4

Others receiving votes: Bentonville 2.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Vilonia (12) 11-2 66 1 2. Greenwood (1) 10-4 51 2 3. Marion 13-5 31 5 4. LR Christian 12-2 27 5 5. Lake Hamilton 13-2 26 4

Others receiving votes: Benton (2) 11, Nettleton 10, West Memphis 9, Paragould 6, Jacksonville 2, Siloam Springs 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Farmington (16) 20-1 75 1 2. Southside Batesville 18-1 58 2 3. Nashville 16-2 53 3 4. Gentry 19-0 19 5 5. Lonoke 13-2 16 5

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 8, Star City 4, Pottsville 1, Valley View 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Bergman (16) 23-0 80 1 2. Lamar 16-1 56 2 3. Booneville 15-0 47 3 4. Manila 17-1 33 4 5. Centerpoint 14-2 17 5

Others receiving votes: Harding Academy 4, Valley Springs 2, Clinton 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Melbourne (16) 19-0 80 1 2. Marmaduke 25-2 57 2 3. Quitman 17-1 53 3 4. Salem 11-4 22 4 5. Mountainburg 15-2 15 5

Others receiving votes: Bigelow 8, Rector 3, Acorn 1, Yellville-Summit 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Norfork (13) 20-4 75 1 2. Mount Vernon-Enola (3) 19-2 62 2 3. Mammoth Spring 18-6 47 3 4. Kirby 17-6 27 5 5. Wonderview 18-6 14 4 (tie) Dermott 19-4 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Kingston 1.

