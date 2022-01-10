Arkansas Basketball Poll List

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A,…

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (10) 14-1 145 1 2. FS Northside (4) 15-0 134 2 3. North Little Rock 12-2 110 3 4. Farmington 18-1 106 4 5. Melbourne (1) 18-0 93 5 6. Bergman 23-0 55 6 7. Vilonia 10-2 41 8 8. Springdale Har-Ber 10-4 40 10 9. LR Central 11-3 37 7 10. Greenwood 9-4 25 9

Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 9, Nettleton 8, Bryant 5, LR Christian 4, Marion 4, Nashville 3, Benton 2, West Memphis 2, Bentonville 1, Lake Hamilton 1.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (11) 14-1 71 1 2. FS Northside (4) 15-0 62 2 3. North Little Rock 12-2 47 3 4. LR Central 11-3 22 4 (tie) Springdale Har-Ber 10-4 22 5

Others receiving votes: Bryant 1.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Vilonia (11) 10-2 60 1 2. Greenwood (1) 9-4 44 2 3. Nettleton (1) 13-4 35 4 4. Lake Hamilton (1) 12-2 29 5 5. LR Christian 10-2 17 –

(tie) Marion

Others receiving votes: Benton (1) 10, Paragould 6, Jonesboro 4, Jacksonville 2, West Memphis 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Farmington (15) 18-1 75 1 2. Southside Batesville 16-1 53 2 3. Nashville 15-2 46 3 4. Morrilton 13-3 21 4 5. Star City 11-4 7 5 (tie) Lonoke 12-2 7 5 (tie) Gentry 17-0 7 –

Others receiving votes: Valley View 5.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Bergman (15) 23-0 75 1 2. Lamar 14-1 51 2 3. Booneville 15-0 47 3 4. Manila 17-1 29 4 5. Centerpoint 13-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Clinton 5, Valley Springs 5, Harding Academy 4.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Melbourne (15) 18-0 75 1 2. Marmaduke 21-2 54 2 3. Quitman 15-1 44 4 3. Salem 11-4 22 3 5. Mountainburg 15-2 14 5

Others receiving votes: Bigelow 5, Gurdon 3, Rector 3, Tuckerman 3, Acorn 1, Hector 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Norfork (13) 20-4 73 1 2. Mount Vernon-Enola (2) 19-2 59 2 3. Mammoth Spring 17-6 39 4 4. Wonderview 18-5 31 3 5. Kirby 17-6 21 5

Others receiving votes: Dermott 1, Kingston 1.

