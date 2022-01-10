CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Arkansas Basketball Poll List

Arkansas Basketball Poll List

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Conway (10) 14-1 145 1
2. FS Northside (4) 15-0 134 2
3. North Little Rock 12-2 110 3
4. Farmington 18-1 106 4
5. Melbourne (1) 18-0 93 5
6. Bergman 23-0 55 6
7. Vilonia 10-2 41 8
8. Springdale Har-Ber 10-4 40 10
9. LR Central 11-3 37 7
10. Greenwood 9-4 25 9

Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 9, Nettleton 8, Bryant 5, LR Christian 4, Marion 4, Nashville 3, Benton 2, West Memphis 2, Bentonville 1, Lake Hamilton 1.

Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Conway (11) 14-1 71 1
2. FS Northside (4) 15-0 62 2
3. North Little Rock 12-2 47 3
4. LR Central 11-3 22 4
(tie) Springdale Har-Ber 10-4 22 5

Others receiving votes: Bryant 1.

Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Vilonia (11) 10-2 60 1
2. Greenwood (1) 9-4 44 2
3. Nettleton (1) 13-4 35 4
4. Lake Hamilton (1) 12-2 29 5
5. LR Christian 10-2 17

(tie) Marion

Others receiving votes: Benton (1) 10, Paragould 6, Jonesboro 4, Jacksonville 2, West Memphis 1.

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Farmington (15) 18-1 75 1
2. Southside Batesville 16-1 53 2
3. Nashville 15-2 46 3
4. Morrilton 13-3 21 4
5. Star City 11-4 7 5
(tie) Lonoke 12-2 7 5
(tie) Gentry 17-0 7

Others receiving votes: Valley View 5.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bergman (15) 23-0 75 1
2. Lamar 14-1 51 2
3. Booneville 15-0 47 3
4. Manila 17-1 29 4
5. Centerpoint 13-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Clinton 5, Valley Springs 5, Harding Academy 4.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Melbourne (15) 18-0 75 1
2. Marmaduke 21-2 54 2
3. Quitman 15-1 44 4
3. Salem 11-4 22 3
5. Mountainburg 15-2 14 5

Others receiving votes: Bigelow 5, Gurdon 3, Rector 3, Tuckerman 3, Acorn 1, Hector 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norfork (13) 20-4 73 1
2. Mount Vernon-Enola (2) 19-2 59 2
3. Mammoth Spring 17-6 39 4
4. Wonderview 18-5 31 3
5. Kirby 17-6 21 5

Others receiving votes: Dermott 1, Kingston 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up