American defender Mauricio Cuevas signs with Club Brugge

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 2:59 PM

American defender Mauricio Cuevas says he has left the LA Galaxy to sign with Belgium’s Club Brugge.

The 18-year-old right back announced the move Tuesday on Twitter.

Cuevas has played for the U.S. Under-17 team and made 20 appearances over the past two seasons with the second-tier LA Galaxy II in the League Championship of the United Soccer League.

