Adams, Richards injured, to miss US qualifier vs Honduras

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 6:21 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Midfielder Tyler Adams will miss his first World Cup qualifier, sitting out the United States’ match against Honduras on Wednesday night because of a strained right hamstring.

Adams started nine of the first 10 qualifiers and entered the October game at Panama at the start of the second half. His leg appeared to tighten in the 65th minute of Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Canada, and he sat down during a stoppage of play. He walked off with an athletic trainer in the 67th and was replaced by Kellyn Acosta.

Chris Richards, who had started four of the last five qualifiers, will miss the game against Honduras after injuring his right ankle. The defender went down in the 84th minute Sunday after Iké Ugbo collided with him near the center circle. Richards came off, forcing the U.S. to finish a man short because it had used all five substitutions.

The U.S. team said Monday that both players will miss the game.

Defender Walker Zimmerman was held out of Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said he expected Zimmerman will be available for Wednesday’s game.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has still not reported to the U.S. team due to a back injury and has remained in Manchester, England.

