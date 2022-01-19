CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » 2022 World Cup Tickets Chart

2022 World Cup Tickets Chart

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 3:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament:

Ticket Categories

Category 1 — The best tickets available, generally between the goal lines and slightly behind

Category 2 — In the past has been corners

Category 3 — In the past has been behind end lines

Category 4 — To be sold exclusively to Qatar residents

___

Single Game Prices
In Qatar riyals
Competition Phase Cat. 1 Cat. 2 Cat. 3 Cat. 4
Opening Match 2,250 1,600 1,100 200
First round 800 600 250 40
Second round 1,000 750 350 70
Quarterfinals 1,550 1,050 750 300
Semifinals 3,480 2,400 1,300 500
Third Place 1,550 1,100 750 300
Final 5,850 3,650 2,200 750

___

Single Game Prices
In U.S. dollars, converted at $0.2747 per riyal
Competition Phase Cat. 1 Cat. 2 Cat. 3
Opening Match $618 $440 $302
First round 220 165 69
Second round 275 206 96
Quarterfinals 426 288 206
Semifinals 956 659 357
Third Place 426 302 206
Final 1,607 1,003 604

Note: Category 4 tickets available only to Qatar residents

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up