2022 World Cup Tickets Chart

A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament:

Ticket Categories

Category 1 — The best tickets available, generally between the goal lines and slightly behind

Category 2 — In the past has been corners

Category 3 — In the past has been behind end lines

Category 4 — To be sold exclusively to Qatar residents

Single Game Prices In Qatar riyals Competition Phase Cat. 1 Cat. 2 Cat. 3 Cat. 4 Opening Match 2,250 1,600 1,100 200 First round 800 600 250 40 Second round 1,000 750 350 70 Quarterfinals 1,550 1,050 750 300 Semifinals 3,480 2,400 1,300 500 Third Place 1,550 1,100 750 300 Final 5,850 3,650 2,200 750

Single Game Prices In U.S. dollars, converted at $0.2747 per riyal Competition Phase Cat. 1 Cat. 2 Cat. 3 Opening Match $618 $440 $302 First round 220 165 69 Second round 275 206 96 Quarterfinals 426 288 206 Semifinals 956 659 357 Third Place 426 302 206 Final 1,607 1,003 604

Note: Category 4 tickets available only to Qatar residents

