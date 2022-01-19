2022 World Cup Tickets Chart

A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament:
|Ticket Categories
Category 1 — The best tickets available, generally between the goal lines and slightly behind
Category 2 — In the past has been corners
Category 3 — In the past has been nehind end lines
Category 4 — To be sold exclusively to Qatar residents
|Single Game Prices
|In Qatar riyals
|Competition Phase
|Cat.
|1
|Cat.
|2
|Cat.
|3
|Cat.
|4
|Opening Match
|2,250
|1,600
|1,100
|200
|First round
|800
|600
|250
|40
|Second round
|1,000
|750
|350
|70
|Quarterfinals
|1,550
|1,050
|750
|300
|Semifinals
|3,480
|2,400
|1,300
|500
|Third Place
|1,550
|1,100
|750
|300
|Final
|5,850
|3,650
|2,200
|750
|Single Game Prices
|In U.S. dollars, converted at $0.2747 per riyal
|Competition Phase
|Cat.
|1
|Cat.
|2
|Cat.
|3
|Opening Match
|$618
|$440
|$302
|First round
|220
|165
|69
|Second round
|275
|206
|96
|Quarterfinals
|426
|288
|206
|Semifinals
|956
|659
|357
|Third Place
|426
|302
|206
|Final
|1,607
|1,003
|604
Note: Category 4 tickets availabile only to Qatar residents
