2022 Olympic Daily Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday, Feb. 2 CURLING Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1

All Times EST Wednesday, Feb. 2 CURLING Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1

Sweden vs. Great Britain, 7:05 a.m.

Australia vs. United States, 7:05 a.m.

Norway vs. Czech Republic, 7:05 a.m.

China vs. Switzerland, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2

Australia vs. China, 8:05 a.m.

Sweden vs. Czech Republic, 8:05 a.m.

United States vs. Italy, 8:05 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Canada, 8:05 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

Canada vs. Switzerland, 11:10 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

Czech Republic vs. People’s Republic of China, 11:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 CURLING Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3

Italy vs. Switzerland, 1:05 a.m.

United States vs. Norway, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4

Norway vs. Canada, 7:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Great Britain, 7:05 a.m.

China vs. Sweden, 7:05 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5

Sweden vs. Australia, 7:35 p.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland, 7:35 p.m.

Italy vs. Norway, 7:35 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Team Event: M Short Program, Ice Dance Rhythm Dance, Pairs Short Program, 8:55 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s Moguls Qualifying No. 1, 5 a.m.

Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 1, 6:45 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

Finland vs. United States, 8:10 a.m.

Republic of China vs. Switzerland, 11:10 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

Sweden vs. Japan, 3:40 a.m.

Denmark vs. People’s Republic of China, 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 CURLING Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6

Czech Republic vs. Italy, 12:35 a.m.

China vs. Canada, 12:35 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Australia, 12:35 a.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 12:35 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7

Australia vs. Norway, 8:05 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 8:05 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

Canada vs. Finland, 11:10 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 ALPINE SKIING

Men’s Downhill, 10 p.m.

BIATHLON

Mixed Relay, 4 a.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women’s 7.5 km + 7.5 km Skiathlon, 2:45 a.m.

CURLING Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8

China vs. United States, 1:05 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Great Britain, 1:05 a.m.

Sweden vs. Canada, 1:05 a.m.

Australia vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9

Great Britain vs. Italy, 7:05 a.m.

Norway vs. China, 7:05 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 7:05 a.m.

United States vs. Canada, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10

United States vs. Czech Republic, 8:05 p.m.

Great Britain vs. China, 8:05 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Team Event: W Short Program, Pairs Free Skating, 8:30 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2, 5 a.m.

Men’s Moguls Final, 6:30 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

United States vs. Republic of China, 8:10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

Japan vs. Denmark, 3:40 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 3:40 p.m.

LUGE

Men’s Heat 1 & 2, 6:10 a.m.

SHORT TRACK

W 500 m Qual, M 1000 m Qual, Mixed Team Relay Quarter/Semi/Final, 6 a.m.

SKI JUMPING

Men’s Individual Normal Hill Qualifying, 1:20 a.m.

Women’s Individual Normal Hill Final, 5:45 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying, 11:30 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Women’s 3000 m, 3:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 ALPINE SKIING

Women’s Giant Slalom, Run 1, 9:15 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon, 2 a.m.

CURLING Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11

Norway vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m.

Australia vs. Switzerland, 1:05 a.m.

Italy vs. China, 1:05 a.m.

Canada vs. Czech Republic, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12

Canada vs. Australia, 7:05 a.m.

Italy vs. Sweden, 7:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs. United States, 7:05 a.m.

Norway vs. Great Britain, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13

Switzerland vs. Norway, 8:05 p.m.

Canada vs. Italy, 8:05 p.m.

United States vs. Great Britain, 8:05 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. China, 8:05 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Team Event, M Free Skating, Ice Dance Free Dance, W Free Skating, 8:15 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2, 5 a.m.

Women’s Moguls Final, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualifying, 8:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

Switzerland vs. United States, 8:10 a.m.

Republic of China vs. Canada, 11:10 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

People’s Republic of China vs. Japan, 3:40 p.m.

LUGE

Men’s Heat 3 & 4, 6:30 a.m.

SKI JUMPING

Men’s Individual Normal Hill Final, 6 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, 11 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Men’s 5000 m, 3:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 7 ALPINE SKIING

Women’s Giant Slalom, Run 2, 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Super-G, 10 p.m.

BIATHLON

Women’s 15 km Individual, 4 a.m.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Semifinals, 7:05 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING

M Short Program, 8:15 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualifying, 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Freeski Big Air Final, 9 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

Switzerland vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m.

United States vs. Canada, 11:10 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

Denmark vs. Czech Republic, 8:10 a.m.

People’s Republic of China vs. Sweden, 8:10 a.m.

LUGE

Women’s Heat 1 & 2, 6:50 a.m.

SHORT TRACK

W 500 m Quarter/Semi/Final, M 1000 m Quarter/Semi/Final, 6:30 a.m.

SKI JUMPING

Mixed Team Normal Hill, 6:45 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying, 9:40 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Women’s 1500 m, 3:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 ALPINE SKIING

Women’s Slalom, Run 1, 9:15 p.m.

BIATHLON

Men’s 20 km Individual, 3:30 a.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Free Qualifying, 3 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Free Final, 5:30 a.m.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal, 7:05 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Freeski Big Air Final, 10 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

Finland vs. Republic of China, 8:10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 3:40 a.m.

Sweden vs. Denmark, 8:10 a.m.

LUGE

Women’s Heat 3 & 4, 6:50 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Final, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying, 10 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying, 11:30 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Men’s 1500 m, 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 ALPINE SKIING

Women’s Slalom, Run 2, 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Combined, Downhill segment, 9:30 p.m.

CURLING Men’s Round Robin Session 1

Denmark vs. Canada, 7:05 a.m.

United States vs. ROC, 7:05 a.m.

Norway vs. Switzerland, 7:05 a.m.

China vs. Sweden, 7:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 1

Great Britain vs. Switzerland, 8:05 a.m.

Denmark vs. China, 8:05 a.m.

Sweden vs. Japan, 8:05 a.m.

ROC vs. United States, 8:05 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING

M Free Skating, 8:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

Republic of China vs. Switzerland, 3:40 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

Sweden vs. Latvia, 11:10 p.m.

LUGE

Men’s Doubles, 7:20 a.m.

NORDIC COMBINED

Men’s Individual Normal Hill, 3 a.m.

Men’s Individual 10 km, 6 a.m.

SHORT TRACK

M 1500 m Quarter/Semi/Final, W 1000 m Qual, W 3000 m Relay Semifinals, 6 a.m.

SKELETON

Men’s Heat 1 & 2, 8:30 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s Snowboard Cross Final, 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 ALPINE SKIING

Men’s Alpine Combined, Slalom segment, 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Super-G, 10 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women’s 10 km Classic, 2 a.m.

CURLING Men’s Round Robin Session 2

United States vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m.

Norway vs. Canada, 1:05 a.m.

China vs. ROC, 1:05 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 2

Canada vs. South Korea, 7:05 a.m.

Sweden vs. Great Britain, 7:05 a.m.

United States vs. Denmark, 7:05 a.m.

China vs. Switzerland, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin Session 3

Switzerland vs. ROC, 8:05 p.m.

Great Britain vs. United States, 8:05 p.m.

Sweden vs. Italy, 8:05 p.m.

Denmark vs. China, 8:05 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Mixed Team Aerials, 6 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

United States vs. People’s Republic of China, 8:10 a.m.

Canada vs. Germany, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

Denmark vs. Republic of China, 11:10 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

Finland vs. Slovakia, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

LUGE

Team Relay, 8:30 a.m.

SKELETON

Women’s Heat 1 & 2, 8:30 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Men’s Snowboard Cross Final, 1 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final, 8:30 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Women’s 5000 m, 7 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 BIATHLON

Women’s 7.5 km Sprint, 4 a.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 15 km Classic, 2 a.m.

CURLING Women’s Round Robin Session 3

United States vs. China, 1:05 a.m.

Canada vs. Japan, 1:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs. ROC, 1:05 a.m.

South Korea vs. Great Britain, 1:05 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin Session 4

ROC vs. Denmark, 7:05 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Norway, 7:05 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland, 7:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 4

Sweden vs. Canada, 8:05 p.m.

South Korea vs. ROC, 8:05 p.m.

Japan vs. Denmark, 8:05 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

Canada vs. United States, 11:10 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 3:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals

TBD, 3:40 a.m.

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

SHORT TRACK

W 1000 m Quarter/Semi/Final, M 500 m Qual, M 5000 m Relay Semifinal, 6 a.m.

SKELETON

Men’s Heat 3 & 4, 7:20 a.m.

SKI JUMPING

Men’s Individual Large Hill Qualifying, 6 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, 9 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Men’s 10000 m, 3 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 ALPINE SKIING

Men’s Giant Slalom, Run 1, 9:15 p.m.

BIATHLON

Men’s 10 km Sprint, 4 a.m.

BOBSLEIGH

Women’s Monobob Heat 1 & 2, 8:30 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women’s 4 x 5 km Relay Classic/Free, 2:30 a.m.

CURLING Men’s Round Robin Session 5

Italy vs. China, 1:05 a.m.

Canada vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m.

Denmark vs. Switzerland, 1:05 a.m.

United States vs. Norway, 1:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 5

ROC vs. Japan, 7:05 a.m.

Denmark vs. Switzerland, 7:05 a.m.

Great Britain vs. United States, 7:05 a.m.

Sweden vs. China, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin Session 6

Norway vs. Sweden, 8:05 p.m.

China vs. Great Britain, 8:05 p.m.

United States vs. Canada, 8:05 p.m.

Italy vs. ROC, 8:05 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance, 6 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, 9 p.m. p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

Germany vs. People’s Republic of China, 3:40 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group B

Republic of China vs. Czech Republic, 8:10 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Denmark, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 11:10 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals

TBD, 3:40 a.m.

SKELETON

Women’s Heat 3 & 4, 7:20 a.m.

SKI JUMPING

Men’s Individual Large Hill Final, 6 a.m.

SPEED SKATING

Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals, 3 a.m.

Men’s 500 m, 3:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 ALPINE SKIING

Men’s Giant Slalom, Run 2, 12:45 a.m.

BIATHLON

Women’s 10 km Pursuit, 4 a.m.

Men’s 12.5 km Pursuit, 5:45 a.m.

BOBSLEIGH

Women’s Monobob Heat 3 & 4, 8:30 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 4 x 10 km Relay Classic/Free, 2 a.m.

CURLING Women’s Round Robin Session 6

Denmark vs. Great Britain, 1:05 a.m.

United States vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m.

South Korea vs. China, 1:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Canada, 1:05 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin Session 7

Great Britain vs. Denmark, 7:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Italy, 7:05 a.m.

China vs. United States, 7:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 7

China vs. Japan, 8:05 p.m.

Canada vs. ROC, 8:05 p.m.

United States vs. South Korea, 8:05 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Ice Dance, Free Dance, 8:15 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s Aerials Qualifying, 6 a.m.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, 11:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Preliminary Round Group A

People’s Republic of China vs. Canada, 8:10 a.m.

United States vs. Germany, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round Group C

Finland vs. Sweden, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Semifinals

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

SHORT TRACK

M 500 m Quarter/Semi/Final, W 3000 m Relay Final, 6 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s Big Air Qualifying, 8:30 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals, 8 a.m.

Women’s 500 m, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14 ALPINE SKIING

Women’s Downhill, 10 p.m.

BOBSLEIGH

Men’s Two-Man Heat 1 & 2, 7:05 a.m.

CURLING Men’s Round Robin Session 8

Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m.

Denmark vs. Norway, 1:05 a.m.

ROC vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Great Britain, 1:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 8

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 7:05 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Canada, 7:05 a.m.

Japan vs. South Korea, 7:05 a.m.

Denmark vs. ROC, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin Session 9

ROC vs. Norway, 8:05 p.m.

Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m.

Switzerland vs. United States, 8:05 p.m.

Sweden vs. Denmark, 8:05 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s Aerials Final, 6 a.m.

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final, 8:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Women’s Semifinals

TBD, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Qualification Playoffs

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

SKI JUMPING

Men’s Team Large Hill, 6 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Men’s Big Air Qualifying, 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Big Air Final, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 ALPINE SKIING

Men’s Slalom, Run 1, 9:15 p.m.

BIATHLON

Men’s 4 x 7.5 km Relay, 4 a.m.

BOBSLEIGH

Men’s Two-Man Heat 3 & 4, 7:15 a.m.

CURLING Women’s Round Robin Session 9

China vs. ROC, 1:05 a.m.

Sweden vs. Denmark, 1:05 a.m.

United States vs. Switzerland, 1:05 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Japan, 1:05 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin Session 10

Sweden vs. Great Britain, 7:05 a.m.

Italy vs. United States, 7:05 a.m.

Norway vs. China, 7:05 a.m.

ROC vs. Canada, 7:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 10

Canada vs. United States, 8:05 p.m.

Switzerland vs. South Korea, 8:05 p.m.

China vs. Great Britain, 8:05 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

W Short Program, 5 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Aerials Qualifying, 6 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Qualification Playoffs

TBD, 3:30 a.m.

TBD, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinals

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

NORDIC COMBINED

Men’s Individual Large Hill, 3 a.m.

Individual 10 km, 6 a.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Men’s Big Air Final, 12 a.m.

SPEED SKATING

Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Finals, 1:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 ALPINE SKIING

Men’s Slalom, Run 2, 12:45 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Combined, Downhill segment, 9:30 p.m.

BIATHLON

Women’s 4 x 6 km Relay, 2:45 a.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Classic Qualifying, 4 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final, 6 a.m.

CURLING Men’s Round Robin Session 11

China vs. Switzerland, 1:05 a.m.

Great Britain vs. ROC, 1:05 a.m.

Italy vs. Denmark, 1:05 a.m.

Women’s Round Robin Session 11

South Korea vs. Denmark, 7:05 a.m.

Japan vs. United States, 7:05 a.m.

ROC vs. Sweden, 7:05 a.m.

Canada vs. China, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Round Robin Session 12

Denmark vs. United States, 8:05 p.m.

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 8:05 p.m.

Canada vs. Great Britain, 8:05 p.m.

Norway vs. Italy, 8:05 p.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Aerials Finals, 6 a.m.

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying, 10:30 p.m.

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying, 11:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Quarterfinals

TBD, 1 a.m.

TBD, 3:40 a.m.

TBD, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal

TBD, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

SHORT TRACK

W 1500 m Quarter/Semi/Final, M 5000 m Relay Final, 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 ALPINE SKIING

Women’s Alpine Combined, Slalom segment, 1 a.m.

CURLING Women’s Round Robin Session 12

Japan vs. Switzerland, 1:05 a.m.

ROC vs. Great Britain, 1:05 a.m.

Denmark vs. Canada, 1:05 a.m.

South Korea vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m.

Men’s Semifinals, 7:05 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING

W Free Skating, 5 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s Ski Cross Final, 1 a.m.

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying, 10:45 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Semifinals

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

NORDIC COMBINED

Men’s Team Large Hill, 3 a.m.

Men’s Team 4 x 5 km, 6 a.m.

SPEED SKATING

Women’s 1000 m, 3:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 ALPINE SKIING

Team Event, 10 p.m.

BIATHLON

Men’s 15 km Mass Start, 4 a.m.

BOBSLEIGH

Women’s Two-Man Heat 1 & 2, 7 a.m.

Men’s Four-Man Heat 1 & 2, 8:30 p.m.

CURLING

Men’s Bronze Medal, 1:05 a.m.

Women’s Semifinals, 7:05 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Pairs Short Program, 5:30 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Ski Cross Final, 1 a.m.

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final, 8:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Semifinals

TBD, 8:10 a.m.

SPEED SKATING

Men’s 1000 m, 3:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 BIATHLON

Women’s 12.5 km Mass Start, 4 a.m.

BOBSLEIGH

Women’s Two-Man Heat 3 & 4, 7 a.m.

Men’s Four-Man Heat 3 & 4, 8:30 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men’s 50 km Mass Start Free, 1 a.m.

CURLING

Men’s Gold Medal, 1:05 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal, 7:05 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Pairs Free Skating, 6 a.m.

Gala Exhibition, 11 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY Men’s Bronze Medal

TBD, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal

TBD, 11:10 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

Men’s & Women’s Mass Start, 2 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women’s 30 km Mass Start Free, 1:30 a.m.

CURLING

Women’s Gold Medal, 8:05 p.m.

