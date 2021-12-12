Winnipeg beats Hamilton, repeats as CFL’s Grey Cup champs

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday night to repeat…

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday night to repeat as Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup champions.

Winnipeg was the CFL’s top team during the shortened regular season, going 11-3. Hamilton was second in the East at 8-6.

The Bombers defeated Hamilton 33-12 in the 2019 Grey Cup. The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

