Winnipeg beats Hamilton, repeats as CFL’s Grey Cup champs

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 10:22 PM

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday night to repeat as Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup champions.

Winnipeg was the CFL’s top team during the shortened regular season, going 11-3. Hamilton was second in the East at 8-6.

The Bombers defeated Hamilton 33-12 in the 2019 Grey Cup. The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

