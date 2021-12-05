Weah set to miss Champions League game due to thigh injury

LILLE, France (AP) — American forward Timothy Weah is set to miss Lille’s crucial Champions League group match at Wolfsburg…

LILLE, France (AP) — American forward Timothy Weah is set to miss Lille’s crucial Champions League group match at Wolfsburg on Wednesday after picking up a thigh injury.

Weah did not play in Lille’s 2-1 win against Troyes in the French league on Saturday because of the injury.

“He got injured during training on Friday, we waited for the examination’s results,” Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec said after the game in remarks quoted by local newspaper La Voix Du Nord. “It’s a quadriceps injury.”

French media reports said Weah would miss the upcoming game against Wolfsburg.

Lille tops Group G in the Champions League and the French champions will qualify for the knockout stage if they avoid defeat in the last round of games. Lille will also be without the suspended Jonathan Bamba and Xeka in Germany.

