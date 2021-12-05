CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Weah set to miss Champions League game due to thigh injury

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 12:14 PM

LILLE, France (AP) — American forward Timothy Weah is set to miss Lille’s crucial Champions League group match at Wolfsburg on Wednesday after picking up a thigh injury.

Weah did not play in Lille’s 2-1 win against Troyes in the French league on Saturday because of the injury.

“He got injured during training on Friday, we waited for the examination’s results,” Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec said after the game in remarks quoted by local newspaper La Voix Du Nord. “It’s a quadriceps injury.”

French media reports said Weah would miss the upcoming game against Wolfsburg.

Lille tops Group G in the Champions League and the French champions will qualify for the knockout stage if they avoid defeat in the last round of games. Lille will also be without the suspended Jonathan Bamba and Xeka in Germany.

