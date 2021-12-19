CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Virus-hit Real Madrid held 0-0 at home by Cádiz

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 5:16 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Depleted by coronavirus infections, Real Madrid was held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the Spanish league on Sunday to end a 10-game winning streak for Madrid across all competitions.

The stalemate leaves Madrid six points clear at the top of the league. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1.

Carlo Ancelotti was without Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Modric’s place in the starting 11 is unquestioned while forwards Rodrygo and Asensio share time in Ancelotti’s rotation. Bale and Marcelo, once stars, are rarely used substitutes.

Cádiz, struggling in the relegation zone, frustrated Madrid by aligning nine players in two tight lines in front of its area. When Madrid did manage to work its way through, goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma was there to save the visitors.

Madrid went no closer than Federico Valverde’s long-range strike which was parried by Ledesma midway through the first half. Ledesma also did well to block Karim Benzema’s late free kick.

