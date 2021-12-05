CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Van Tonder wins SA…

Van Tonder wins SA Open, Bezuidenhout locks up Masters spot

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 10:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Daniel van Tonder won the SA Open on Sunday as fellow South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured a sixth-place finish to lock up a year-ending position in the world’s top 50 and a spot at next year’s Masters.

Van Tonder shot a 7-under 65 — for the lowest score of the final round — to win by one shot from Oliver Bekker (66) and finish on 16 under overall at Gary Player Country Club.

Bezuidenhout shot 67 and was in a tie for sixth. He is set to finish the year ranked No. 48 and will be playing at Augusta National in April.

South Africans made up the vast majority of the field after the country was placed on the travel red list of several countries following concerns regarding the new COVID-19 variant.

That meant the tournament dropped off the DP World Tour schedule and went ahead as a solely Sunshine Tour event.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up