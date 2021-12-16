CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Valencia’s Musah scores 2nd goal of season, in Copa del Rey

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:36 PM

American midfielder Yunus Musah scored his second goal of the Spanish season, putting Valencia ahead in the first minute of a 3-1 extra-time win over second-tier Arenteiro on Thursday night in the second round of the Copa del Rey.

José Gayà crossed to Maxi Gómez, who shot toward goal. Musah, standing a few yards in front of goalkeeper Iago Domínguez, had his back to the goal and used his right foot to back-heel the ball into the net.

Musah, who turned 19 on Nov. 29, has two goals this season. He scored against lower-tier Utrillas in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Dec. 2.

Musah had one league goal during his first season with Valencia, against Getafe on Nov. 1, 2020.

Joni Magisano tied the score in the eighth minute, and Valencia got goals from Hugo Guillamón in the 99th and Manu Vallejo in the 113th.

