CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Tottenham beats Norwich 3-0,…

Tottenham beats Norwich 3-0, Kane’s goal drought continues

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte’s unbeaten run in the Premier League at Tottenham goes on.

So does Harry Kane’s goal drought.

Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min were the scorers in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Norwich on Sunday.

In four league matches under Conte, Tottenham has won three and drawn the other, conceding only one goal. He has, though, lost in the Europa Conference League at Slovenian minnow Mura.

Kane, the top scorer in the Premier League last season, remains on just one goal this campaign having missed a couple of half-chances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs climbed to fifth place and is two points off fourth-place West Ham with a game in hand.

Lucas opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal in the 10th minute, after playing a one-two with Son and then beating a defender before smashing a shot into the top corner from 25 meters (yards).

Sanchez lashed in from close range in the 67th to make it 2-0 after the ball dropped invitingly for him after Ben Davies flicked on a corner.

Davies then made a piercing run into the area and passed to Son, who went round a defender and shot low into the net in the 77th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up