Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Area 53, Hopewell 16
Belle Vernon 54, Mount Pleasant 44
Berwick 51, Abington Heights 21
Bethel Park 60, Hempfield Area 29
Blair, N.J. 60, Westtown 54
Brandywine Heights 54, Kutztown 23
Burgettstown 56, California 30
Cambria Heights 37, West Shamokin 27
Central Valley 58, Ambridge 24
Cochranton 55, Conneaut Area 48
Derry 47, Valley 11
Downingtown West 47, Coatesville 38
East Allegheny 37, Riverview 28
Ellwood City 52, Mohawk 50, OT
Greensburg Salem 48, South Park 35
Hickory 48, Sharon 29
Lebanon 49, Ephrata 42
Lower Dauphin 50, Milton Hershey 31
Meadowbrook Christian 45, Grace Prep 18
Monessen 45, Chartiers-Houston 37
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Bishop Canevin 50
Pennsbury 45, Neshaminy 30
Quaker Valley 47, New Castle 37
Rustin 59, Methacton 50
Schuylkill Valley 43, Antietam 13
Seneca Valley 34, Penn-Trafford 27
Sharpsville 66, Jamestown 15
Southern Huntingdon 63, Southern Fulton 44
Twin Valley 32, Wyomissing 29
Unionville 68, Academy Park 37
United 48, Penns Manor 41
Upper Perkiomen 66, Pottstown 42
Wilmington 24, Portersville Christian 22
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 20
