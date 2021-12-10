Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 74, Marysville-Getchell 29
Black Hills 46, Shelton 34
Bush 58, Auburn Adventist Academy 35
Centralia 34, Rochester 32
Chelan 46, Quincy 30
Cle Elum/Roslyn 38, Cascade (Leavenworth) 24
Deer Park 59, Rogers (Spokane) 7
Emerald Ridge 73, South Kitsap 15
Everett 43, Shorecrest 25
Forks 60, South Bend 31
Granger 64, River View 24
Hoquiam 49, Castle Rock 43
Lynden 56, Bellingham 25
Montesano 65, King’s Way Christian School 42
Quilcene 23, Wishkah Valley 17
Raymond 65, Ilwaco 24
Snohomish 70, Edmonds-Woodway 43
Tenino 54, La Center 36
W. F. West 77, Aberdeen 29
Walla Walla Academy 53, Kittitas 51, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Elma, ccd.
Ocosta vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.
