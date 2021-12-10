Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Murphy 74, Marysville-Getchell 29 Black Hills 46, Shelton 34 Bush 58, Auburn Adventist Academy 35 Centralia…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy 74, Marysville-Getchell 29

Black Hills 46, Shelton 34

Bush 58, Auburn Adventist Academy 35

Centralia 34, Rochester 32

Chelan 46, Quincy 30

Cle Elum/Roslyn 38, Cascade (Leavenworth) 24

Deer Park 59, Rogers (Spokane) 7

Emerald Ridge 73, South Kitsap 15

Everett 43, Shorecrest 25

Forks 60, South Bend 31

Granger 64, River View 24

Hoquiam 49, Castle Rock 43

Lynden 56, Bellingham 25

Montesano 65, King’s Way Christian School 42

Quilcene 23, Wishkah Valley 17

Raymond 65, Ilwaco 24

Snohomish 70, Edmonds-Woodway 43

Tenino 54, La Center 36

W. F. West 77, Aberdeen 29

Walla Walla Academy 53, Kittitas 51, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Elma, ccd.

Ocosta vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

