Theodore, Lehner help Golden Knight beat Islanders 4-3 in SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Shea Theodore scored twice and added another in the shootout, former Islander Robin Lehner made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Theodore scored on the Golden Knights’ first shootout attempt after his second goal of the game tied it with 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Nicholas Roy also scored for Vegas in the shootout.

Theodore scored his second goal of the game with Lehner pulled for an extra skater. He shot from the top of the high slot just inside the blueline. Jonathan Marchessault also scored in regulation for Vegas.

The tying goal came after Jean-Gabriel Pageau put the Islanders ahead 3-2 with 2:20 left in the third. Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson also scored for New York.

The Golden Knights completed a three-game sweep of New York-area teams, having defeated the Devils on Thursday and the Rangers on Friday. Vegas also beat Boston to start the trip. The Knights have won eight of nine overall.

JETS 4, BLUES 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Linemates Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny accounted for all the goals and Winnipeg beat St. Louis to give interim head coach Dave Lowry his first victory.

Stastny scored twice and added an assist, Ehlers had a goal and three assists, and Scheifele had a goal and assist to help the Jets end a three-game winless streak and improve to 14-11-5. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

It was the second game behind the bench for Lowry. He took over for the rest of the season after Paul Maurice resigned Friday.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola scored for St. Louis.

