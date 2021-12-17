CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Swiss skier Gut-Behrami tests positive, to miss 4 WCup races

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 10:30 AM

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next four World Cup races in France, her team said Friday.

Gut-Behrami, a two-time world championship gold medalist, is now in isolation after taking a PCR test in Switzerland.

She and two team officials who also tested positive had left French resort Val d’Isère after feeling light flu-like symptoms, the Swiss ski federation said.

She was due to compete in downhill and super-G races at Val d’Isère this weekend, then back-to-back giant slaloms at nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gut-Behrami was expected to have been vaccinated as a condition of entering Canada last month to compete in World Cup races at Lake Louise, Alberta.

She won a World Cup super-G last Saturday at St. Moritz, Switzerland, and is fourth in the season-long overall standings led by Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin made a late change of plans this week to travel to Val d’Isère and start the super-G on Sunday.

