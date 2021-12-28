All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|21
|19
|1
|1
|0
|41
|84
|42
|Quad City
|22
|15
|2
|2
|3
|35
|79
|52
|Knoxville
|20
|15
|3
|0
|2
|32
|79
|44
|Fayetteville
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|66
|51
|Pensacola
|21
|11
|7
|3
|0
|25
|66
|58
|Peoria
|17
|10
|3
|1
|3
|24
|55
|38
|Roanoke
|19
|9
|5
|2
|3
|24
|56
|48
|Evansville
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|50
|49
|Birmingham
|23
|3
|16
|4
|0
|10
|47
|91
|Macon
|22
|3
|18
|0
|1
|7
|36
|93
|Vermilion County
|18
|2
|14
|2
|0
|6
|31
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.