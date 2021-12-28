All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 21 19 1 1 0 41 84 42…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 21 19 1 1 0 41 84 42 Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52 Knoxville 20 15 3 0 2 32 79 44 Fayetteville 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 51 Pensacola 21 11 7 3 0 25 66 58 Peoria 17 10 3 1 3 24 55 38 Roanoke 19 9 5 2 3 24 56 48 Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49 Birmingham 23 3 16 4 0 10 47 91 Macon 22 3 18 0 1 7 36 93 Vermilion County 18 2 14 2 0 6 31 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

