HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 20 18 1 1 0 39 81 41
Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52
Knoxville 19 14 3 0 2 30 76 42
Fayetteville 20 14 6 0 0 28 63 47
Pensacola 20 10 7 3 0 23 63 57
Peoria 16 9 3 1 3 22 49 37
Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49
Roanoke 17 8 5 2 2 21 50 42
Birmingham 22 3 15 4 0 10 46 88
Macon 21 3 17 0 1 7 35 90
Vermilion County 17 2 13 2 0 6 30 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up