CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 31 65 34
Quad City 17 13 2 1 1 28 66 38
Knoxville 16 13 2 0 1 27 62 29
Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Pensacola 14 8 4 2 0 18 50 38
Roanoke 13 5 4 2 2 15 38 36
Peoria 12 5 3 1 3 14 30 26
Birmingham 18 2 12 4 0 8 41 78
Macon 17 2 14 0 1 5 26 74
Vermilion County 13 1 11 1 0 3 20 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

Retirement processing times drop for first time in months

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up