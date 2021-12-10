All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|16
|14
|1
|1
|0
|31
|65
|34
|Quad City
|17
|13
|2
|1
|1
|28
|66
|38
|Knoxville
|16
|13
|2
|0
|1
|27
|62
|29
|Evansville
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|47
|39
|Fayetteville
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|53
|44
|Pensacola
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|50
|38
|Roanoke
|13
|5
|4
|2
|2
|15
|38
|36
|Peoria
|12
|5
|3
|1
|3
|14
|30
|26
|Birmingham
|18
|2
|12
|4
|0
|8
|41
|78
|Macon
|17
|2
|14
|0
|1
|5
|26
|74
|Vermilion County
|13
|1
|11
|1
|0
|3
|20
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
