All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 31 65 34 Quad City 17 13 2 1 1 28 66 38 Knoxville 16 13 2 0 1 27 62 29 Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39 Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44 Pensacola 14 8 4 2 0 18 50 38 Roanoke 13 5 4 2 2 15 38 36 Peoria 12 5 3 1 3 14 30 26 Birmingham 18 2 12 4 0 8 41 78 Macon 17 2 14 0 1 5 26 74 Vermilion County 13 1 11 1 0 3 20 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

