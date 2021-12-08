All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 31 65 34…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 31 65 34 Quad City 17 13 2 1 1 28 66 38 Knoxville 16 13 2 0 1 27 62 29 Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39 Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44 Pensacola 14 8 4 2 0 18 50 38 Roanoke 13 5 4 2 2 15 38 36 Peoria 12 5 3 1 3 14 30 26 Birmingham 18 2 12 4 0 8 41 78 Macon 17 2 14 0 1 5 26 74 Vermilion County 13 1 11 1 0 3 20 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

