Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 29 65 34
Quad City 17 13 2 1 1 28 66 38
Knoxville 15 12 2 0 1 25 59 29
Fayetteville 16 11 5 0 0 22 53 41
Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39
Pensacola 14 8 4 2 0 18 50 38
Peoria 12 5 3 1 3 14 30 26
Roanoke 13 5 4 2 2 14 38 36
Birmingham 18 2 12 4 0 8 41 78
Macon 17 2 14 0 1 5 26 74
Vermilion County 13 1 11 1 0 3 20 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Pensacola 4, Macon 0

Evansville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 6, Vermilion County 2

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

