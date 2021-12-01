CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28
Quad City 15 11 2 1 1 24 57 31
Knoxville 14 11 2 0 1 23 53 25
Fayetteville 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 34
Evansville 15 9 6 0 0 18 39 35
Pensacola 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 37
Peoria 10 5 3 0 2 12 23 17
Roanoke 11 4 4 1 2 11 31 31
Birmingham 15 2 9 4 0 8 36 65
Vermilion County 12 1 10 1 0 3 18 56
Macon 14 1 12 0 1 3 22 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

