Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 7:23 AM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Madrid did not give any details of their condition and didn’t say whether anyone else was deemed a close contact.

Modric played the entire game when Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Sunday. Marcelo was an unused substitute.

Madrid’s next game is against Cadiz on Sunday. The team then plays at Athletic Bilbao three days later in the last game before the league’s winter break.

