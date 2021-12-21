CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » Real Madrid outbreak grows…

Real Madrid outbreak grows after Alaba, Isco test positive

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has added David Alaba and Isco Alarcón to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team.

Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodgyro, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

None will be available for the Spanish leaders’ match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and starting defender Iñigo Martínez.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up