CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Rangnick granted work permit…

Rangnick granted work permit to start Man United tenure

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 7:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his interim tenure as Manchester United manager, the club said Thursday.

The 63-year-old German will be presented as coach on Friday and take charge of the team for the first time in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United announced Monday the hiring of Rangnick until the end of the season, at which point he will take up a role as a consultant for the club. He left his role as manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Michael Carrick, who has been in charge of the team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired on Nov. 21, will be at the helm against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up