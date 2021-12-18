CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Premier League loses another…

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa’s home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff Saturday.

Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday. The league approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.”

Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads.

The league said the remaining four games — Leeds-Arsenal on Saturday and Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea and Tottenham-Liverpool on Sunday — “are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up