Predators beat Rangers 1-0 for fifth straight win

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 10:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie forward Philip Tomasino scored early in the second period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Predators have won five straight, including a sweep of the three New York area teams over a four-day stretch. They beat the Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night and New Jersey 3-2 on Friday night.

Saros had six saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 16 in the third to pick up his 16th career shutout.

Alexandar Georgiev had 23 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the second time in three games and just the third in the last 15.

DUCKS 3, BLUES 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in overtime to lift Anaheim.

Scott Perunovich was called for slashing with just over a minute remaining in the extra period, giving Terry a penalty shot. He beat fifth-string goalie Jon Gillies on a backhander at 3:58 for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Buddy Robinson also scored for Anaheim, which ended the Blues’ seven-game home winning streak. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

Nathan Walker and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Gillies finished with 36 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

