PGA Tour QBE Shootout Scores

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 4:20 PM

Friday
At Tiburon Golf Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.6 Million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
First Round

Leishman/ Day 28-28_056

McDowell/ Conners 29-28_057

Kuchar/ English 29-28_057

Na/ Kokrak 32-27_059

Watson/ Thompson 30-29_059

Swafford/ Harman 31-29_060

Palmer/ Jones 31-30_061

Kisner/ Homa 31-30_061

Poulter/ Howell III 29-32_061

Horschel/ Burns 31-30_061

Zalatoris/ O’Hair 32-30_062

Snedeker/ Lee 31-31_062

