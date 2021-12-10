PGA Tour QBE Shootout Scores

Friday At Tiburon Golf Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.6 Million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 First Round Leishman/ Day 28-28_056 McDowell/…

Friday At Tiburon Golf Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.6 Million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 First Round

Leishman/ Day 28-28_056

McDowell/ Conners 29-28_057

Kuchar/ English 29-28_057

Na/ Kokrak 32-27_059

Watson/ Thompson 30-29_059

Swafford/ Harman 31-29_060

Palmer/ Jones 31-30_061

Kisner/ Homa 31-30_061

Poulter/ Howell III 29-32_061

Horschel/ Burns 31-30_061

Zalatoris/ O’Hair 32-30_062

Snedeker/ Lee 31-31_062

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.