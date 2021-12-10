PGA Tour QBE Shootout Par Scores

Friday At Tiburon Golf Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.6 Million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 First Round Leishman/ Day 28-28_056 -16 McDowell/…

Friday At Tiburon Golf Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.6 Million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 First Round

Leishman/ Day 28-28_056 -16

McDowell/ Conners 29-28_057 -15

Kuchar/ English 29-28_057 -15

Na/ Kokrak 32-27_059 -13

Watson/ Thompson 30-29_059 -13

Swafford/ Harman 31-29_060 -12

Palmer/ Jones 31-30_061 -11

Kisner/ Homa 31-30_061 -11

Poulter/ Howell III 29-32_061 -11

Horschel/ Burns 31-30_061 -11

Zalatoris/ O’Hair 32-30_062 -10

Snedeker/ Lee 31-31_062 -10

