PGA Tour QBE Shootout Par Scores

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 4:19 PM

Friday
At Tiburon Golf Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.6 Million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
First Round

Leishman/ Day 28-28_056  -16

McDowell/ Conners 29-28_057  -15

Kuchar/ English 29-28_057  -15

Na/ Kokrak 32-27_059  -13

Watson/ Thompson 30-29_059  -13

Swafford/ Harman 31-29_060  -12

Palmer/ Jones 31-30_061  -11

Kisner/ Homa 31-30_061  -11

Poulter/ Howell III 29-32_061  -11

Horschel/ Burns 31-30_061  -11

Zalatoris/ O’Hair 32-30_062  -10

Snedeker/ Lee 31-31_062  -10

