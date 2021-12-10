PGA Tour QBE Shootout Par Scores

|Friday
|At Tiburon Golf Course
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.6 Million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|First Round
Leishman/ Day 28-28_056 -16
McDowell/ Conners 29-28_057 -15
Kuchar/ English 29-28_057 -15
Na/ Kokrak 32-27_059 -13
Watson/ Thompson 30-29_059 -13
Swafford/ Harman 31-29_060 -12
Palmer/ Jones 31-30_061 -11
Kisner/ Homa 31-30_061 -11
Poulter/ Howell III 29-32_061 -11
Horschel/ Burns 31-30_061 -11
Zalatoris/ O’Hair 32-30_062 -10
Snedeker/ Lee 31-31_062 -10
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.