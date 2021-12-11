CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
PGA Tour QBE Shootout Par Scores

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:22 PM

Saturday
At Tiburon Golf Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.6 Million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round

Leishman/ Day 56-64_120  -24

Horschel/ Burns 61-62_123  -21

Kuchar/ English 57-66_123  -21

Na/ Kokrak 59-64_123  -21

McDowell/ Conners 57-67_124  -20

Watson/ Thompson 59-66_125  -19

Zalatoris/ O’Hair 62-65_127  -17

Kisner/ Homa 61-66_127  -17

Poulter/ Howell III 61-68_129  -15

Snedeker/ Lee 62-68_130  -14

Palmer/ Jones 61-69_130  -14

Swafford/ Harman 60-71_131  -13

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

