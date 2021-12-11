PGA Tour QBE Shootout Par Scores

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.6 Million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round Leishman/ Day 56-64_120 -24 Horschel/…

Saturday At Tiburon Golf Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $3.6 Million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round

Leishman/ Day 56-64_120 -24

Horschel/ Burns 61-62_123 -21

Kuchar/ English 57-66_123 -21

Na/ Kokrak 59-64_123 -21

McDowell/ Conners 57-67_124 -20

Watson/ Thompson 59-66_125 -19

Zalatoris/ O’Hair 62-65_127 -17

Kisner/ Homa 61-66_127 -17

Poulter/ Howell III 61-68_129 -15

Snedeker/ Lee 62-68_130 -14

Palmer/ Jones 61-69_130 -14

Swafford/ Harman 60-71_131 -13

